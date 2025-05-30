Gen Z jazz singer Laufey is headed to Target Center on Oct. 11

Laufey, the Grammy-winning Gen Z jazz/pop singer from Iceland, is undertaking her first North American arena tour, with a concert on Oct. 11 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Her It’s a Matter of Time Tour will follow the Aug. 22 release of her third album, “It’s a Matter of Time.” The project was produced by Spencer Stewart, who worked on Laufey’s first two albums, and the National’s Aaron Dessner, who worked with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.
Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) performed her new single, “Tough Luck,” recently on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Raised in Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., Laufey graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2021. Her sophomore album, “Bewitched,” earned her a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album in 2024. She was named as one of Time magazine’s 2025 Women of the Year.
The 26-year-old L.A.-based singer/cellist performed previously in the Twin Cities in 2022 at the 7th St. Entry and the next year at the Fitzgerald Theater.
Opening her Target Center concert will be singer/actor Suki Waterhouse.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 6. A presale will begin at 10 a.m. June 3. No prices have been announced. For details, go to amatteroftimetour.com/.