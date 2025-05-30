Music

Gen Z jazz singer Laufey is headed to Target Center on Oct. 11

Tickets to see the Grammy-winning Icelandic songbird will go on sale next week.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 11:05AM
Laufey is coming to Target Center in October. (Amy Harris/The Associated Press)

Laufey, the Grammy-winning Gen Z jazz/pop singer from Iceland, is undertaking her first North American arena tour, with a concert on Oct. 11 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Her It’s a Matter of Time Tour will follow the Aug. 22 release of her third album, “It’s a Matter of Time.” The project was produced by Spencer Stewart, who worked on Laufey’s first two albums, and the National’s Aaron Dessner, who worked with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) performed her new single, “Tough Luck,” recently on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Raised in Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., Laufey graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2021. Her sophomore album, “Bewitched,” earned her a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album in 2024. She was named as one of Time magazine’s 2025 Women of the Year.

The 26-year-old L.A.-based singer/cellist performed previously in the Twin Cities in 2022 at the 7th St. Entry and the next year at the Fitzgerald Theater.

Opening her Target Center concert will be singer/actor Suki Waterhouse.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 6. A presale will begin at 10 a.m. June 3. No prices have been announced. For details, go to amatteroftimetour.com/.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

