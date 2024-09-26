The original ‘Great British Baking Show’ winner is betting on small batches

Kimber rose to prominence in 2010 as the first winner of the “Great British Baking Show,” a program embraced for its low-key comfort viewing and the everyday people competing — pleasantly. He got his start like many, a person with a day job who took solace in making sweets in his off hours. Now the author of several cookbooks, Kimber may be a professional, but he hasn’t sacrificed his roots as someone who simply loves firing up the oven and pulling out a pan.