How summer fruits can sweeten your savory dishes

Another good example is pineapple in tacos al pastor. Used as both a tenderizer and flavor enhancer, pineapple traditionally tops thinly sliced pork marinated in a spice blend including dried chiles and achiote paste or powder as it’s cooked on a vertical spit, similar to shawarma. The juices of the pineapple drip down, tenderizing and subtly sweetening the meat as it cooks. This not only balances the savory and spicy notes of the marinade but also reflects the dish’s blend of Lebanese and Mexican culinary influences. When served, diced pineapple is often added to the taco for a burst of sweetness and acidity, complementing the rich, smoky pork and fresh toppings like onions and cilantro.