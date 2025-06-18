How summer fruits can sweeten your savory dishes

Recipes

Let summer fruits sweeten your savory dishes

From blueberry barbecue sauce to pineapple in tacos al pastor, fruit coaxes flavor from savory ingredients with showstopping results.

By Meredith Deeds

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 3:00PM
In Pork Tacos al Pastor with Pineapple Salsa, the tropical fruit not only flavors the meat but tenderizes it. too. Food styling by Lisa Golden Schroeder. (Dennis Becker/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Good cooking is all about balance, a delicate dance between salty, sweet, sour, bitter and umami. While we most often see fruit in desserts, it can also bring sweetness and balance to an otherwise savory dish.

Across cultures and cuisines, fruit plays a vibrant role in savory dishes, bringing brightness and complexity to everyday meals. Whether it’s the acidity of citrus, the sweetness of berries or the richness of stone fruits, fruit can transform a dish from ordinary to unforgettable.

The key lies in contrast. Fruits offer acidity, sweetness and sometimes even bitterness, qualities that complement the rich, earthy, salty flavors of savory ingredients like meats, grains and cheeses. Think of fruit as a flavor enhancer that can lighten, brighten or deepen a dish, depending on how it’s used.

For instance, blueberries add a unique twist to barbecue sauce, bringing a natural sweetness and slight tang that pairs beautifully with smoky and savory flavors. When simmered with ingredients like onion, garlic, vinegar and a touch of smoky heat from chipotle chiles, the berries break down into a rich, jammy base that naturally thickens the sauce. Blueberries’ deep purple hue also makes the sauce visually striking. Ideal for brushing onto grilled chicken, pork or even vegetables, blueberry barbecue sauce offers a fresh, fruity alternative that enhances the depth and complexity of classic barbecue dishes.

Another good example is pineapple in tacos al pastor. Used as both a tenderizer and flavor enhancer, pineapple traditionally tops thinly sliced pork marinated in a spice blend including dried chiles and achiote paste or powder as it’s cooked on a vertical spit, similar to shawarma. The juices of the pineapple drip down, tenderizing and subtly sweetening the meat as it cooks. This not only balances the savory and spicy notes of the marinade but also reflects the dish’s blend of Lebanese and Mexican culinary influences. When served, diced pineapple is often added to the taco for a burst of sweetness and acidity, complementing the rich, smoky pork and fresh toppings like onions and cilantro.

In my version, made easy for home cooks, pineapple is added to a marinade used to coat a butterflied pork tenderloin. The tenderloin is then grilled primarily on one side, simulating the traditionally charred meat. I also use the pineapple in a salsa to serve as a sweet, spicy topping to the tacos.

When I think of balanced flavors, no cuisine comes to mind more than the dishes of Southeast Asia, and my Thai-inspired Chicken, Mango and Peanut Lettuce Cups are a delicious example.

Juicy, ripe mango contrasts beautifully with spicy chiles, tangy lime juice and salty fish sauce, creating a harmonious blend of tastes. When paired with crunchy peanuts, fresh herbs like cilantro and mint and tender chicken, mango elevates the dish with its tropical flair. Nestled in crisp lettuce leaves, this vibrant combination delivers a light yet flavorful bite that’s both satisfying and refreshing, ideal for a summer appetizer or healthy main course.

Fruit and cheese are another classic sweet-savory combination. The sweetness of fruit not only balances the saltiness of cheese but also highlights its flavor, which is why you often see sliced apples or pears and fresh berries on a cheese plate. It’s also why I’ve used it to top a bruschetta, slathered with a creamy whipped ricotta.

In this case, the fruit is sliced plums, tossed in olive oil and a touch of sugar and briefly caramelized in a hot skillet. Cooking on only one side helps to achieve caramelization without overcooking the plums.

Incorporating fruit into savory cooking not only expands your culinary repertoire but also introduces a refreshing twist to everyday meals.

Smoky Blueberry Barbecue Sauce is packed with fruity flavor. (Meredith Deeds/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Smoky Blueberry Barbecue Sauce

Makes about 2 cups.

Quick and easy to make, but packed with sweet, savory and smoky flavor, this fruity barbecue sauce is the perfect choice for slathering on grilled pork or chicken. From Meredith Deeds.

  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
    • 1 small onion, chopped fine
      • 1 chipotle chile (from a can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce), minced
        • 10 oz. (2 c.) blueberries
          • ½ c. ketchup
            • ½ c. packed brown sugar
              • ⅓ c. apple cider vinegar
                • 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
                  • 1 tsp. chili powder
                    • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
                      • ½ tsp. salt
                        • ½ tsp. ground black pepper

                          Directions

                          Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened, 3-5 minutes. Stir in chipotle and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

                          Stir in blueberries, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire, chili powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper and bring to boil over medium-high heat until berries have softened and liquid has thickened, 5-10 minutes. Let cool. Mash the blueberries with a potato masher or blend in a blender or food processor to desired texture. Sauce can be kept refrigerated for up to four days.

                          Pork Tacos al Pastor with Pineapple Salsa

                          Makes 12 tacos.

                          Pineapple does double duty in these iconic tacos, tenderizing the meat in the marinade and adding a sweetness to the accompanying salsa. From Meredith Deeds.

                          • 2 dried ancho chiles, stem and seeds removed
                            • 1 medium white onion, halved
                              • 2 c. diced pineapple, divided
                                • 3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
                                  • 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
                                    • 4 cloves garlic
                                      • 1 tsp. salt
                                        • 1 tsp. dried oregano, preferably Mexican
                                          • 1 tsp. ground cumin
                                            • 1 large or 2 small chipotle chiles from canned chipotles in adobo sauce
                                              • 1 ½ lb. pork tenderloin
                                                • ¼ c. fresh cilantro leaves
                                                  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
                                                    • 1 tbsp. lime juice
                                                      • 12 corn tortillas, warmed
                                                        • Lime wedges

                                                          Directions

                                                          Toast ancho chiles in a dry heavy skillet over moderate heat, turning, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Soak chiles in hot water until softened, about 20 minutes, then drain. Discard soaking liquid.

                                                          Coarsely chop 1 onion half. In a blender, combine the chopped onion half, ½ cup diced pineapple, apple cider vinegar, oil, garlic, salt, oregano, cumin, soaked ancho chiles and chipotle chiles. Purée until smooth.

                                                          Use a sharp knife to cut down the center of the pork tenderloin from end to end, stopping just before cutting all the way through. Let the two halves open like a book. Use a meat pounder to pound it into about half its thickness. Lay it in a 9- by 13-inch glass or stainless-steel baking dish. Pour the marinade over the meat and turn to thoroughly coat. Marinate for 30 minutes.

                                                          Prepare a grill to high heat. Clean and brush the grate with vegetable oil. Grill the meat on one side, over the heat, for 4-6 minutes, until it has a crusty char. Turn over and grill for another 1-2 minutes, until an internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for five minutes. Slice thinly across the grain.

                                                          Meanwhile, finely chop the remaining onion half. In a medium bowl, combine the onions with remaining 1 ½ cups pineapple, cilantro, jalapeño and lime juice. Serve the pork with the warm tortillas, pineapple salsa and lime wedges.

                                                          Chicken, Mango and Peanut Lettuce Wraps are light and refreshing for hot summer days. (Meredith Deeds/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                                          Chicken, Mango and Peanut Lettuce Wraps

                                                          Serves four.

                                                          Light and refreshing, these Thai-inspired lettuce wraps won’t weigh you down on a hot summer night. Serve with steamed rice on the side to soak up the brightly flavored juices. From Meredith Deeds.

                                                          • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
                                                            • 1 lb. ground chicken
                                                              • ⅓ c. lime juice
                                                                • 3 tbsp. Thai fish sauce
                                                                  • 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
                                                                    • 1 medium Fresno chile, seeded and minced
                                                                      • 1 large mango, peeled, pitted and diced
                                                                        • 1 lemongrass stalk, bottom third only, tough outer layers removed, finely chopped
                                                                          • ¼ c. firmly packed cilantro leaves
                                                                            • ¼ c. firmly packed shredded mint leaves
                                                                              • Butter, Bibb or Boston lettuce leaves
                                                                                • ½ c. chopped roasted peanuts

                                                                                  Directions

                                                                                  In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Add chicken and cook, breaking up lumps with the back of a wooden spoon, for five minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer to a medium bowl.

                                                                                  In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and chile until the sugar is dissolved. Add to the chicken and stir to coat. Add the mango, lemongrass, cilantro and mint. Stir to combine.

                                                                                  To serve, spoon the chicken mixture into the lettuce leaves and sprinkle peanuts over the top.

                                                                                  Pan-roasted Plum, Whipped Ricotta and Basil Bruschetta is an unexpected treat. (Meredith Deeds/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                                                                  Pan-Roasted Plum, Whipped Ricotta and Basil Bruschetta

                                                                                  Makes 12 bruschetta.

                                                                                  Caramelized plums are a deliciously unexpected foil to the creamy whipped ricotta slathered on crispy bruschetta. Pan searing the plum on one side only keeps the plums from becoming mushy in the cooking process. From Meredith Deeds.

                                                                                  • 4 ripe but firm plums, halved and pitted, each half cut into 6 wedges
                                                                                    • 6 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, divided
                                                                                      • 1 tbsp. sugar
                                                                                        • Salt and pepper
                                                                                          • 1 baguette cut into 12 (½-inch-thick) slices, crosswise on the diagonal
                                                                                            • 1 (15-oz.) container whole-milk ricotta
                                                                                              • Honey, for drizzling
                                                                                                • 4 tbsp. julienned fresh basil

                                                                                                  Directions

                                                                                                  Toss plum wedges with 1 tablespoon oil, sugar and ¼ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Arrange plum wedges cut side down in an even layer in the skillet. Cook, without moving, until wedges are starting to brown on one side, about 3-5 minutes. Carefully transfer to a plate, with the caramelized side up.

                                                                                                  Meanwhile, adjust oven rack 6 inches away from broiler element and heat broiler. Arrange bread on baking sheet. Broil bread until deep golden brown, 1-2 minutes per side. Use 2 tablespoons oil to brush one side of each bread slice.

                                                                                                  Process ricotta, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in food processor until smooth, about 1 minute. With processor running, slowly add remaining 2 tablespoons oil until incorporated. Spread ricotta mixture evenly on one side of toast slices. Top with plum wedges, caramelized side up, drizzle with a little honey and sprinkle with basil. Serve.

                                                                                                  Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.

                                                                                                  Meredith Deeds

