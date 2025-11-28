Recipes

Tackle Thanksgiving leftovers with these 5 recipes from the Star Tribune archives

From mini pot pies to stuffing croquettes, it’s not difficult to turn ho-hum leftovers into something inspiring.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2025 at 12:00PM
Employ letover stuffing by putting it into Mushroom-Stuffing Cakes. Recipe by Beth Dooley, photo by Mette Nielsen, special to the Star Tribune
Employ leftover stuffing by transforming it into Mushroom-Stuffing Cakes. (Mette Nielsen/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Is it even Thanksgiving without days of leftovers? After the obligatory sandwiches, try these recipes for a new twist on your Thanksgiving favorites.

Mushroom–Stuffing Cakes

I’m a big stuffing/dressing fan, so I’ve already factored in leftovers when calculating my holiday meal plans. This recipe from Beth Dooley turns extra stuffing into croquettes — with leftover cranberry sauce for dipping. This definitely will change next year’s Thanksgiving math. Find the recipe here.

METTE NIELSEN • Special to the Star TribuneA trio of sauces help dress up leftovers, but you'll want to keep them on hand year-round.
Get more mileage from your leftovers with (from top) honey mustard vinaigrette, maple miso sauce and yogurt-herb dressing. (Mette Nielsen/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

A trio of sauces

Much like different accessories can change the look of a dress, sauces can change how we look at leftovers. Beth Dooley created a trio of sauces — maple miso sauce, honey mustard vinaigrette and yogurt-herb dressing — that can enliven turkey sandwiches and the day’s vegetables or be the base of a hot dish. Get the recipes and more ideas here.

Turkey pot pie. Minneapolis, MN on October 31, 2013. ] JOELKOYAMA&#x201a;&#xc4;&#xa2;joel koyama@startribune
This week's cold snap will make individual pot pies a welcome (and cozy) meal option. (Joel Koyama/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Turkey Pot Pie

If it’s comfort food you’re looking for, few dishes fit the bill better than a home-cooked pot pie. Our recipe from the archive is a tag-team effort from Amy Thielen’s “The New Midwestern Table” and retired staff writer Kim Ode. Use it as a starting point, and fill it with your favorite ingredients. Find the recipe here.

Italian Wedding Soup is the perfect way to use leftover turkey.
Italian Wedding Soup is the perfect way to use leftover turkey. (Meredith Deeds/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Day-After Italian Wedding Soup

After a day of heavy eating, a light(ish), brothy soup can hit the spot. This version from Meredith Deeds uses leftover turkey, but adds ground beef and ground pork for some meaty variety. Add a salad if you’re craving greens, but it does cry out for crusty bread and the last of the holiday wine. Find the recipe here.

Turkey Quesadillas With Cranberry Salsa, photo by Meredith Deeds, Special to the Star Tribune
Quick and to the point, turkey quesadillas get a lift from cranberry salsa. (Meredith Deeds/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Turkey Quesadillas with Cranberry Salsa

Sometimes quick and easy is what’s needed on a holiday weekend, and these quesadillas from Meredith Deeds — an oldie but a goodie — are just that. No-nonsense with just six ingredients, they will help clean out the fridge (yay for you!) while the family feels like there’s something new on the table (yay for everyone!). Find the recipe here.

about the writer

about the writer

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

More from Recipes

See More

Recipes

Tackle Thanksgiving leftovers with these 5 recipes from the Star Tribune archives

Employ letover stuffing by putting it into Mushroom-Stuffing Cakes. Recipe by Beth Dooley, photo by Mette Nielsen, special to the Star Tribune
Mette Nielsen/For the Minnesota Star Tribune

From mini pot pies to stuffing croquettes, it’s not difficult to turn ho-hum leftovers into something inspiring.

Recipes

This gooey French toast is a perfect way to start or end the day

card image

Recipes

How to carve your Thanksgiving turkey, in 5 easy steps

Step 1. Leave the turkey alone.