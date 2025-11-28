Tackle Thanksgiving leftovers with these 5 recipes from the Star Tribune archives

Is it even Thanksgiving without days of leftovers? After the obligatory sandwiches, try these recipes for a new twist on your Thanksgiving favorites.
Mushroom–Stuffing Cakes
I’m a big stuffing/dressing fan, so I’ve already factored in leftovers when calculating my holiday meal plans. This recipe from Beth Dooley turns extra stuffing into croquettes — with leftover cranberry sauce for dipping. This definitely will change next year’s Thanksgiving math. Find the recipe here.
A trio of sauces
Much like different accessories can change the look of a dress, sauces can change how we look at leftovers. Beth Dooley created a trio of sauces — maple miso sauce, honey mustard vinaigrette and yogurt-herb dressing — that can enliven turkey sandwiches and the day’s vegetables or be the base of a hot dish. Get the recipes and more ideas here.
Turkey Pot Pie
If it’s comfort food you’re looking for, few dishes fit the bill better than a home-cooked pot pie. Our recipe from the archive is a tag-team effort from Amy Thielen’s “The New Midwestern Table” and retired staff writer Kim Ode. Use it as a starting point, and fill it with your favorite ingredients. Find the recipe here.
Day-After Italian Wedding Soup
After a day of heavy eating, a light(ish), brothy soup can hit the spot. This version from Meredith Deeds uses leftover turkey, but adds ground beef and ground pork for some meaty variety. Add a salad if you’re craving greens, but it does cry out for crusty bread and the last of the holiday wine. Find the recipe here.
Turkey Quesadillas with Cranberry Salsa
Sometimes quick and easy is what’s needed on a holiday weekend, and these quesadillas from Meredith Deeds — an oldie but a goodie — are just that. No-nonsense with just six ingredients, they will help clean out the fridge (yay for you!) while the family feels like there’s something new on the table (yay for everyone!). Find the recipe here.