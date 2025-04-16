With these tips, your homemade hummus will be the best

You only need to stroll past the hummus section of the grocery store to realize it’s a lot bigger than it used be. The fact that there is even a hummus section, with many, many varieties, tells us how popular this bean dip has become over the past few years.
Of course, hummus has been around for centuries, originating in the Middle East, but the hummus many of us know here in the United States is quite different than what you’d find in the markets of Cairo.
Our hummus tends to be less smooth, have more seasonings and flavorings and less tahini. We typically serve it cold, unlike the warm or room temperature versions in the Middle East.
While I am happy to dip a pita chip through a tub of store-bought hummus, if you’ve never tried to make it yourself, you’re missing out. Homemade hummus is a rich, creamy revelation, and it’s not hard to make.
A basic hummus should have only a handful of ingredients — chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, ice water and salt. Yes, olive oil is also important, but it should be drizzled over the top of the finished hummus, not incorporated in the hummus itself.
While a good hummus is easy to pull together, it helps to know a few things.
Canned chickpeas vs. dried
I love making my hummus from good quality dried chickpeas (or garbanzo beans) and, until recently, I thought that was the only way to get to a more traditional version. Then my vegan, hummus-loving son mentioned that he gets great results from canned chickpeas, with one added step — and that step is a critical one.
He simmers the canned chickpeas for a short time with a touch of baking soda, which helps soften the chickpea skins, resulting in a smoother, creamier texture.