Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) picked up a Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumble in the third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Fumbling Vikings lose to Eagles as injuries, turnovers take toll

47 minutes ago
The Vikings lost 34-28 suffering four fumbles and sidelining starters who tried to play through their injuries. Minnesota trailed by 20 points in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbled the ball in the third quarter on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins was only sacked twice,

Souhan: Fumbles hurt, but a bigger problem could sink Vikings' season

September 14
In 2022, the Vikings' loss at Philadelphia on Thursday night in Week 2 quickly became an aberration. In 2023, losing to the Eagles the way they did Thursday night feels more ominous.
With backup center Austin Schlottmann (65) unable to protect Kirk Cousins, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacked the Vikings QB in the first qua

For Vikings, another batch of injuries increases pain of loss to Eagles

46 minutes ago
Oli Udoh, who started at left tackle, appeared to suffer a serious left knee injury in the fourth quarter. Teammates gathered around him before he was carted off the field.
Brandon Powell fumbled a punt return in the first quarter that the Eagles recovered.

Five Extra Points: Boos banished, Bulldogs and a big night that wasn't

53 minutes ago
The Vikings loss to the Eagles featured things to second guess, a missed opportunity for a special teams player and Eagles fans not getting to engage in one of their favorite pastimes.
Eagles running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 175 yards on 28 carries Thursday night.

Three keys in the Vikings' 34-28 loss against the Eagles

September 14
Philadelphia ground down the Vikings with 259 rushing yards, led by former Lion D'Andre Swift.
