Fumbling Vikings lose to Eagles as injuries, turnovers take toll
The Vikings lost 34-28 suffering four fumbles and sidelining starters who tried to play through their injuries. Minnesota trailed by 20 points in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth.
Souhan: Fumbles hurt, but a bigger problem could sink Vikings' season
In 2022, the Vikings' loss at Philadelphia on Thursday night in Week 2 quickly became an aberration. In 2023, losing to the Eagles the way they did Thursday night feels more ominous.
For Vikings, another batch of injuries increases pain of loss to Eagles
Oli Udoh, who started at left tackle, appeared to suffer a serious left knee injury in the fourth quarter. Teammates gathered around him before he was carted off the field.
Five Extra Points: Boos banished, Bulldogs and a big night that wasn't
The Vikings loss to the Eagles featured things to second guess, a missed opportunity for a special teams player and Eagles fans not getting to engage in one of their favorite pastimes.
Three keys in the Vikings' 34-28 loss against the Eagles
Philadelphia ground down the Vikings with 259 rushing yards, led by former Lion D'Andre Swift.
Mark Craig's Week 2 NFL picks: Can Vikings win? Can Packers cover?
After Week 1 where Cincinnati, Buffalo and Kansas City finished 0-3 while Baker Mayfield, Sam Howell and Jordan Love went 3-0, it's time for some more picks.
