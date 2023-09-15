Key player: Eagles running back D'Andre Swift

In the early going, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed uneasy in the face of Brian Flores' defense. But starting about five minutes into the second quarter, the Eagles began handing the ball to Swift and assorted other backs and ground the Vikings into submission. On a 16-play TD drive, the Eagles ran the ball 13 times, including eight carries for Swift, acquired from the Lions in the offseason. He finished with 28 carries for 175 yards as Philadelphia rushed for 259 yards on 48 carries. The run game helped the Eagles dominate time of possession by almost 19 minutes: 39:29-20:32.

Key play: Justin Jefferson's fumble at the goal line late in the first half

For the second game in a row, the Vikings were driving at the end of the first half and lost possession near the goal line. Trailing 10-7 with about 34 seconds left, the Vikings seemed to be driving toward a touchdown when, at the 1, Jefferson lost control of the ball as he was reaching for the pylon after a 30-yard reception. The ball was ruled to have gone over the pylon and out through the end zone rather than the sideline, resulting in a fumble and a touchback for the Eagles. Philadelphia drove for a 61-yard field goal at the half, and then recovered a Kirk Cousins fumble early in the second half, when the Eagles scored 14 points in the first five minutes to pull away.

Key number: 6

In two games, the Vikings lost an astounding six fumbles. Six! On Thursday, their four fumbles came in a wide assortment of ways: Brandon Powell fumbled at the end of a productive punt return, Cousins was stripped again by a rusher coming from the edge, running back Alexander Mattison had the ball knocked out of his hands on a routine run, and the Jefferson fumble explained above.

Up next: vs. L.A. Chargers, Sept. 24, noon (Fox 9)

The Chargers, 36-34 losers at home against the Dolphins in Week 1, head to Tennessee to face the Titans in Week 2. Against Miami, the Chargers allowed 466 yards to Tua Tagovailoa, including 215 yards on 11 catches for Tyreek Hill. While the L.A. offense is spearheaded by $50 million QB Justin Herbert, the Chargers rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in their opener.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: at Carolina

Oct. 8: vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: at Chicago

Oct. 23: vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: at Green Bay

Nov. 5: at Atlanta

Nov. 12: vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19 at Denver

Nov. 27 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

TBA: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit