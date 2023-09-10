Chase McLaughlin kicked a 57-yard field goal with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter as the Vikings lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17 in a mistake-filled season opener Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On a day that started with so many questions about Brian Flores' new defense, it was the Vikings' heralded offense that struggled to score, despite outgaining the Buccaneers 369-242.

The Vikings lost center Garrett Bradbury to a back injury in the first half and left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed snaps with an ankle injury as well, leaving quarterback Kirk Cousins under pressure most of the afternoon. He was sacked twice; fumbled twice, once getting the ball knocked out by his own offensive lineman; threw an interception on the goal line at the end of the first half; and was forced to rush many throws.

The Vikings had three turnovers and were called for six penalties, none more consequential than rookie Jay Ward's offside on a field goal attempt that gave the Buccaneers a first down and led to touchdown. Tampa Bay had a 17-10 lead after a clock-eating drive to open the second half.

The Vikings tied the score in the fourth quarter on a swing pass from Cousins to Alexander Mattison, who evades multiple tacklers for a touchdown.

But after the Buccaneers took a 20-17 with 5:15 left, the Vikings went three and out, and the defense could not stop Tampa Bay and the Vikings never got the ball back.