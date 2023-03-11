Legendary Minnesota sports man Bud Grant has died.

Grant was one of the best all-around athletes of his era, a great Gopher, one of the most successful football coaches of any era and perhaps the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history.

The Vikings released this statement Saturday morning:

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95. We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

With heavy hearts,

Mark and the Wilf Family ownership group, Kevin, Kwesi and Andrew

Harry P. (Bud) Grant was 95 years old.

