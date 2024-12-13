An Albert Lea man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for murder of a 2-year-old boy.
Albert Lea man sentenced to 25 years for 2-year-old’s murder
Austin Michael Navarro was also sentenced for assaulting his newborn son.
Austin Michael Navarro, 26, also received a concurrent 32-month sentence for physically assaulting his 12-week-old son.
Navarro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and third-degree assault charges in Freeborn County District Court on Sept. 18.
He assaulted the two children while they were under his care on July 6, 2023, prosecutors said.
Navarro admitted in a plea hearing that he punched and kicked both children multiple times.
The 2-year-old was the child of his then-girlfriend. The toddler died after sustaining grievous wounds, including broken ribs, a lacerated liver and a traumatic brain injury.
The 12-week-old infant survived the assault but sustained several injuries to his head and body, including fractured ribs.
“My heart goes out Austin Navarro’s victims, as well as their families. While nothing can undo the pain Navarro caused, I hope that Navarro’s conviction is able to bring them some measure of solace,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Thursday.
Ellison’s office prosecuted the case at the request of Freeborn County Attorney David Walker.
The statement from Ellison’s office noted that sentencing took into account Navarro’s position of authority over the child, his particular cruelty in inflicting the injuries and the child’s age.
