PHILADELPHIA — For all the times their Thursday night game against the Eagles felt perilously close to spiraling beyond their reach, the Vikings were lining up for an onside kick with 1:10 to go, still holding onto hope of completing a 20-point comeback against the defending NFC champions and stunning a cacophonous crowd of 69,879 at Lincoln Financial Field.

That they were in such desperate straits, once again, was largely their own fault.

They fumbled four times against the Eagles, ceding control of the game to a team that had the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack a year ago, and fell to 0-2 with a 34-28 loss.

The Eagles ran for 259 yards, the most the Vikings had allowed since the Saints gained 264 during Alvin Kamara's six-touchdown game on Christmas Day 2020. They were successful on 33 of their 48 rushing attempts, and held the ball for more than 39 minutes.

D'Andre Swift carried 28 times for 175 yards in the game, including a 43-yard run that set up his 2-yard touchdown and effectively ended the Vikings' chances of a comeback. The Vikings attempted only nine runs for 28 yards, with Kirk Cousins throwing 44 passes. The quarterback completed 31 of them for 364 yards and four touchdowns, but his fumble was part of what's become the Vikings' most concerning subplot through two games.

On Sunday, the Vikings turned the ball over three times in the first half against Tampa Bay, including a crushing sequence where Christian Izien ripped a pass away from K.J. Osborn for an interception just before halftime.

Their quartet of turnovers in the first 31 minutes of Thursday's game might have been more inexplicable. It certainly was more costly.

Justin Evans' strip of Brandon Powell, following a 19-yard punt return to the Eagles' 35, wiped out the Vikings' first chance to take the lead in the first quarter. The drive ended with Theo Jackson, playing in place of the injured Josh Metellus, dropping out of a blitz look to pick off Jalen Hurts over the middle at the Vikings' 35.

But on the Vikings' next offensive play, Avonte Maddox punched the ball away from Alexander Mattison as he went to the ground, and the Eagles recovered.

After the Vikings took a 7-3 lead on a Cousins-to-T.J. Hockenson score in the second quarter, the Eagles rapped away at the middle of the Vikings' defense on a 16-play touchdown drive, running 12 times against a series of light boxes with one defensive lineman on the field. Jalen Hurts' 1-yard score made it 10-7 Philadelphia with 2:46 left in the first half.

The Vikings were in place to take the lead just before halftime, forging a drive out of a sometimes-disjointed series where Cousins had to direct receivers to the correct spot on two plays and confusion forced them to use a timeout on one of them.

But for the second straight game, they lost the ball at the goal line in disastrous fashion.

Cousins lofted a pass to the Eagles' sideline for Justin Jefferson, who absorbed a shot from cornerback Mario Goodrich as he leaped for the ball. The receiver corralled it, and stretched for the end zone, but lost the ball on a hit from Terrell Edmonds.

After a review, officials ruled Jefferson had fumbled out of the end zone, giving the Eagles the ball on a touchback. The Eagles ran for 37 more yards, setting up a 61-yard Jake Elliott field goal that made it 13-7 at halftime.

The Eagles held the ball for 20:59 in the first half, to 9:01 of possession time for the Vikings. They outgained Minnesota 133-9 on the ground, with 20 successful runs among their 26 attempts.

Four minutes into the third quarter, they'd grown their lead to 20.

On the Vikings' second offensive play, Josh Sweat beat Oli Udoh — playing at left tackle for the injured Christian Darrisaw — around the edge for a strip sack of Cousins, and Fletcher Cox returned the ball to the Vikings' 7. Two plays later, Hurts scored from a yard out.

Then, after a Vikings three-and-out, the Eagles dialed up one of their first deep shots of the night. With Jordan Hicks hitting him as the leading edge of a six-man rush, Hurts uncorked a 63-yard throw for Devonta Smith, who'd beaten Akayleb Evans downfield while safety Harrison Smith defended an underneath zone.

The Vikings answered with a 62-yard shot from Cousins to Jordan Addison, though, and after a pair of Danielle Hunter sacks took the Eagles out of field goal range, Cousins went 5 of 7 for 73 yards on a scoring drive that ended with him hitting a wide-open Osborn for a score that made it 27-21 Eagles.

But on the ensuing drive, A.J. Brown got free of D.J. Wonnum in pass coverage on a third-and-5, and Hurts hit him for 12 yards. On the next play, Swift burst through a big home between Harrison Phillips and Dean Lowry for the 43-yard gain that set up his decisive score.