Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan exited the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field and discussed everything from receiver Justin Jefferson's fumble through the end zone (one of four by the team) to injuries and a talent discrepancy with both offensive and defensive lines.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Evidence says Vikings are in trouble + Twins have big decisions ahead
The Vikings have plenty of deficiencies already this season even without beating themselves. The Twins, meanwhile, have a lot to sort out with their postseason roster, as talked about on the Daily Delivery podcast.
Sports
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women's World Cup, Spain's National Court said Friday.
Vikings
Podcast: Turnovers and outmatched lines too much for Vikings to overcome in Philly
From Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss all angles of the Vikings' 34-28 loss in this Access Vikings podcast.
Sports
History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that's been difficult for NFL teams to overcome.
High Schools
Meet the Prep Spotlight matchup: Rochester Mayo vs. Farmington
The football game will be streamed free and live Friday at startribune.com.