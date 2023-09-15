PHILADELPHIA – An injury-ravaged offensive line remained an issue for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Thursday night against the Eagles.

Cousins took three hits in the first five pass plays while left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was questionable with an ankle injury, watched from the sideline. Center Garrett Bradbury was not spotted at Lincoln Financial Field after being ruled out with a back injury.

Darrisaw suited up and was active after testing his ankle during pregame warmups. But he watched in his pads as an emergency option. The Vikings were down to just seven offensive linemen with Darrisaw and Bradbury dealing with injuries. Head coach Kevin O'Connell opted not to elevate any of the practice squad's three blockers — all Aug. 31 signings.

Oli Udoh started at left tackle and Austin Schlottmann replaced Bradbury at center.

Cousins went down again on the first pass play after halftime. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat beat Udoh around the edge and knocked the ball out of Cousins' hands. Jalen Hurts ran for a second touchdown just two plays later.

Udoh left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury that caused him to be carted off the field.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport started the game despite being listed questionable due to an ankle injury. He appeared hobbled by the issue during the first drive and didn't play much afterward.

Davenport primarily aligned as an interior rusher. Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum started as edge rushers against the mobile Hurts. Wonnum helped corral Hurts on a third-and-goal run that forced an Eagles field goal in the first quarter.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks left the game at the end of the second quarter due to a lower leg injury.

Jefferson passes 5,000 yards, then fumbles

With a 3-yard catch to convert third down, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson surpassed 5,000 receiving yards in his 52nd regular-season game, tying Hall of Fame receiver Lance Alworth for the quickest in NFL history.

Jefferson nearly scored on the drive, but his 30-yard catch resulted in a fumble "over the pylon," according to referee Clay Martin, which by NFL rule is a touchback. It was the Vikings' third turnover of the first half.

Via the NFL's rulebook: "If a ball is fumbled in the field of play, and goes forward into the opponent's end zone and over the end line or sideline, a touchback is awarded to the defensive team."

Theo Jackson's revenge

Safety Josh Metellus suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter while chasing Hurts out of bounds. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores, committed to his three-safety packages, put second-year safety Theo Jackson into Metellus' large role.

Two plays later, Hurts threw a 54-yard pass over Jackson to receiver DeVonta Smith. Later in the first quarter, Jackson took advantage of Hurts' confidence in Smith and intercepted an ill-advised throw into double coverage.

Metellus returned at the end of the first quarter.

Losing the ground game

The Vikings couldn't run and couldn't stop the run — consistently, at least — in Philadelphia. Running back Alexander Mattison had nine rushing yards and a fumble on four carries by halftime. The Vikings had no rushing first downs — a week after having just two rushing first downs in a loss to the Buccaneers.

The Eagles had three players — Hurts, running backs D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott — with at least 30 rushing yards.

Etc.

* There was little purple in the Eagles' home crowd, and the noise got to the Vikings offense early in the game. O'Connell had to burn a timeout in the second quarter amid communication and alignment issues in a hurry-up drive.

* Receiver Jordan Addison, with a 62-yard score in the third quarter, joined Percy Harvin (2009) and Sammy White (1976) as the only rookies in team history to start the season with touchdown catches in two straight games.

* Undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. started and again took most of the work alongside Hicks. Second-year linebacker Brian Asamoah II entered the game in three-linebacker packages.

* Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (shoulder), who recovered a fumble by Mattison, and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) left the game due to injuries.

* NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance and boxing announcer Michael Buffer addressed the crowd before kickoff.