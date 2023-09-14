The NFL is sooo gosh darn predictable. I mean who didn't have Cincinnati, Buffalo and Kansas City going 0-3 as Baker Mayfield, Sam Howell and Jordan Love went 3-0 in Week 1.

Welcome to Week 2. Good luck. And, by the way, sorry, Brock Purdy. Pittsburgh's Patrick Peterson wasn't the only one who doubted you in Week 1.

Next up for the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant ever: A trip to the Rams, where he can raise his career regular-season record to 7-0.

Here are our Week 2 games to watch.

THE VIKINGS WILL ...

Vikings (+6½) at Eagles: The Vikings could shock us. A win no one sees coming would be vintage NFL. But Jalen Carter and the rest of Philly's defensive front is way too fast and physical to predict a Vikings victory actually happening. Eagles 28, Vikings 17

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Packers (-½) at Falcons: Another Packers quarterback looked calm, cool and collected after posting a 123.2 passer rating while owning the Bears in Chicago. Ho-hum. Packers 23, Falcons 20

Seahawks (+5 ½) at Lions: The Thanksgiving feast comes early for Detroit's pass rush with Seattle's offensive tackles so beat up that 41-year-old Jason Peters had to be signed this week. Lions 24, Seahawks 9

CAN'T WAIT TO SEE

Giants (-5½) at Cardinals: Daniel Jones was pressured on 28 of 42 dropbacks (67%) in the 40-0 home loss to Dallas. What cures the ills of a 40-doughnut faceplant? Some R&R in Glendale! Giants 21, Cardinals 17

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys walloped a New York team in Week 1, can they do it again in Week 2?

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Jets (+9 ½) at Cowboys: Yes, the Jets are 1-0 with Aaron Rodgers playing four snaps before his season-ending injury. Yes, they could become a scrappy feel-good story. But it's not happening this week in Big D with Zach Wilson on one side and Micah Parsons and his home-opener crowd on the other. Cowboys 21, Jets 10

UPSET SPECIAL

Commanders (+3 ½) at Broncos: Washington's defense lifts Sam Howell to 2-0 while dropping Sean Payton to 0-2, otherwise known as one game worse the 1-1 start Nathaniel Hackett had while posting what Lord Payton called one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history. Commanders 24, Broncos 17

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chiefs (-3½) at Jaguars: Jacksonville gave the Chiefs a tussle in last season's 27-20 playoff loss at Kansas City. Are the upstart Jags ready for this moment against the reigning Super Bowl champs? Yes. The Chiefs fall to 0-2 and get a tad bit angrier and ready to explode on someone as that Week 4 trip to Minnesota nears. Jaguars 31, Chiefs 28

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 3-4/3-4

Upset special: 0-1. Lock of the Week: 1-0. Vikings: 0-1.