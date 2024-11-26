Douglas: Cold air but no snow for Thanksgiving

“But Paul, we just had the mildest start to autumn on record?” Old Man Winter: Hold my beer. Better yet, hold my Metamucil. The winter solstice is 24 days away. Long nights are brewing up giant swirls of subzero air from Siberia to Alaska and northern Canada. Without El Niño to keep prevailing winter winds howling from the mild Pacific, close encounters of numbing air become more likely. I’ll be surprised if we have a polar vortex winter with week after week below zero. Note to self: I’m continually surprised.