Douglas: Enjoy this quiet, dry stretch of weather

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Over the first two days of the month, MSP picked up 0.59 inches of rain. And that is the last rain we will see for a while — so your sprinkler systems and garden hoses are going to get a workout! May is the fourth-wettest month of the year for the Twin Cities, with 3.91 inches on average falling. However, over the past 30 years, typically 19 days of the month are dry.
Upcoming is one of the quietest stretches of weather since at least March. A cold front passes through Tuesday into Tuesday night, bringing a chance of showers for northern Minnesota but just a slight cooldown for the metro. Highs this week will consistently reach the 70s, with potentially a few shots at 80. Looking toward the busy fishing opener and Mother’s Day weekend, it looks quiet for the metro at the moment, but I can’t rule out some showers up north on Sunday.
With our extended stretch of dry weather, we’ll have to watch a daily low fire threat across the region. We’re lucky that we won’t be seeing higher winds, as that could drive the fire risk higher.