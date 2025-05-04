Douglas: Enjoy this quiet, dry stretch of weather

Over the first two days of the month, MSP picked up 0.59 inches of rain. And that is the last rain we will see for a while — so your sprinkler systems and garden hoses are going to get a workout! May is the fourth-wettest month of the year for the Twin Cities, with 3.91 inches on average falling. However, over the past 30 years, typically 19 days of the month are dry.