Douglas: Dry and mild through next weekend

Crop progress is on schedule or slightly ahead

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 3, 2025 at 8:24PM

CAPE, scud, beaver’s tail, V-notch, and wedge are all terms that weather weenies use when talking thunderstorms or severe weather.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., is responsible for issuing severe thunderstorm and tornado watches across the country, but local National Weather Service offices are responsible for issuing severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings. Evidence of tornadoes can be seen on radar by the NWS or confirmed by storm chasers on the ground. This entire relationship ensures public awareness and lead time on warnings, ultimately improving public safety. Happy National Weather Observers Day on Sunday!

The extended forecast calls for a fairly dominant ridging pattern to set close to home, which will likely keep our skies dry and mild through the Minnesota Fishing Opener and Mother’s Day next weekend. The USDA reports at or slightly above average crop progress across the state; the next seven days should continue that trend. Hopefully we’ll squeeze out a little rain here soon. May the 4th be with you!

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

