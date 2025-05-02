Douglas: Warm, quiet and dry for much of the next week

My spouse and I have two cats, and this is one of their favorite times of the year: bird-watching season! One of our cats will chirp at any bird that appears in her view. The other has a thing for chickadees. Meanwhile, did you know there is thing called Fat Bird Week? It’s run by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin through May 9, and you can go to their website to vote for your favorite fat bird. I think the Enormous Eastern Bluebird is going to get my vote!