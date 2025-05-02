Douglas: Warm, quiet and dry for much of the next week

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
My spouse and I have two cats, and this is one of their favorite times of the year: bird-watching season! One of our cats will chirp at any bird that appears in her view. The other has a thing for chickadees. Meanwhile, did you know there is thing called Fat Bird Week? It’s run by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin through May 9, and you can go to their website to vote for your favorite fat bird. I think the Enormous Eastern Bluebird is going to get my vote!
We’re tracking a warm, quiet stretch of weather for much of the next week. It’ll be good weather to get some gardening done (Saturday is World Naked Gardening Day; to each their own), though you’ll want to supply your own water as rain chances will be few and far between over the next couple of weeks.
There are a couple of bigger sporting events happening this weekend across the nation. Unfortunately, showers and storms could lead to a wet racetrack for the horses in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Some rain can’t be ruled out Sunday for the Formula 1 race in Miami, either.