Weather

Douglas: Warm, quiet and dry for much of the next week

It’ll be good weather to get some gardening done.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 9:09PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

My spouse and I have two cats, and this is one of their favorite times of the year: bird-watching season! One of our cats will chirp at any bird that appears in her view. The other has a thing for chickadees. Meanwhile, did you know there is thing called Fat Bird Week? It’s run by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin through May 9, and you can go to their website to vote for your favorite fat bird. I think the Enormous Eastern Bluebird is going to get my vote!

We’re tracking a warm, quiet stretch of weather for much of the next week. It’ll be good weather to get some gardening done (Saturday is World Naked Gardening Day; to each their own), though you’ll want to supply your own water as rain chances will be few and far between over the next couple of weeks.

There are a couple of bigger sporting events happening this weekend across the nation. Unfortunately, showers and storms could lead to a wet racetrack for the horses in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Some rain can’t be ruled out Sunday for the Formula 1 race in Miami, either.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Warm, quiet and dry for much of the next week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

It’ll be good weather to get some gardening done.

Weather

Douglas: A quiet stretch of spring weather is ahead

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Some light May Day showers expected

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas