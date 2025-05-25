Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3? It's a delicious rumor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A controversy — a creamy, delicious one — is brewing in the Florida Panthers locker room, surrounding some potentially decadent behavior on the part of Brad Marchand during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The issue: Did he REALLY have ice cream after the second period Saturday night?
He said he did, though it's possible he was telling a frozen fib.
''I know he said it,'' Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. ''I'm just not sure that makes it a fact.''
This sugary story started to hit the spot soon after the game. Marchand did an interview with Sportsnet following Florida's 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and reporter Kyle Bukauskas asked the Panthers forward about a video of him eating something off a spoon between periods.
Mindful that the Panthers had gotten some notoriety for visiting a Dairy Queen last week in North Carolina — one was near the hotel where Florida was staying for Games 1 and 2 against the Hurricanes, and a fan's social media posts about seeing the Panthers having some sweet treats went viral — Bukauskas wondered if Marchand was still getting his dessert fix.
''No chance you were fueling with a Blizzard there, were you?'' Bukauskas asked.
''Yeah, that's a little chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard right there,'' Marchand said.