Hilary Knight eager to introduce PWHL and women's hockey to her new team in Seattle

As Hilary Knight winds down her international career, the four-time Olympian and long-time face of U.S. women's hockey is hardly done making inroads in her sport.
Next up for the 35-year-old during a trailblazing career — in which she stood up to USA Hockey in demanding better wages and helped found the PWHL — is introducing the women's game to a new frontier as part of the league's expansion into the Pacific Northwest.
''Yeah, I guess it's sort of how my career's gone. I'm more of a builder in many ways,'' Knight said with a laugh on Friday, two days after becoming the first player agreeing to sign with the PWHL's new team in Seattle.
''Ecstatic. It's an incredible honor to be part of this group and to have this opportunity. I think it's pivotal, it's important,'' added the PWHL MVP finalist. ''And to have a hand in that at the ground level is an extreme honor.''
And don't be fooled by Knight agreeing to sign a one-year deal. Though she's already announced the 2026 Winter Games will be her fifth and final Olympics, Knight said she is committed to continuing her pro career in Seattle beyond the PWHL's third season.
''The term doesn't really reflect my commitment or my promise to what we want to build and be a part of in the city of Seattle,'' she said.
The additions of Seattle and Vancouver grow the league to eight teams, and expands the PWHL's reach fully across the continent.
In switching coasts, Knight bids farewell to her longtime ties to Boston, which go well beyond the two years she spent serving as captain of the PWHL Fleet. Before her college days at Wisconsin, Knight attended a prep school in New England, and later spent six years playing in Boston for its CWHL and NWHL franchises.