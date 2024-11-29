Hip-hop dance groups and a 50-plus team rev up Timberwolves crowds at Target Center

Johnson, known internationally for his staccato movements of krump (a hip-hop style that features stomps and arm swings), began dancing for the Timberwolves and Lynx about 14 years ago. When he first started, there was one dance crew that did both breaking, the original form of hip-hop, and other forms of hip-hop that included more standing moves. A few years later, the Timberwolves created two different crews that focused on the two styles. Johnson was tapped to choreograph for the latter group.