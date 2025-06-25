Officials add sketch in effort to determine ID of male found dead near Target Field

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping that publicizing a sketch will lead to an identity being determined of a man whose body was found nearly two weeks ago near Target Field.
The discovery of an unresponsive male occurred on June 13 about 9:45 p.m. on 7th Street, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was declared dead at HCMC about 45 minutes later, the office disclosed.
Officials have this description to go on: Black, age 15 to 30, 6 feet tall, 319 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The sketch was released Tuesday with no new information about the male otherwise disclosed.
Police spokesman Trevor Folke said Wednesday that his department “has been coordinating with the Medical Examiner’s Office. There is no investigation being conducted by MPD at this time.”
The clothes he had with him were a black Puma hoodie, a black exercise-style Athletic Works T-shirt, dark teal-green Puma sweatpants, black, gray and white Adidas socks and predominantly white “Air Huarache” Nike shoes, size 12.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to reveal any details about what led up to the death.
The Minnesota Twins, Target Field’s primary tenant, were playing in Houston that night.