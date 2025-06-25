Minneapolis

Officials add sketch in effort to determine ID of male found dead near Target Field

The body was found nearly two weeks ago, officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 7:07PM
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is hoping that publicizing this sketch will lead to the male's identity being determined. (Provided by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Offic)

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping that publicizing a sketch will lead to an identity being determined of a man whose body was found nearly two weeks ago near Target Field.

The discovery of an unresponsive male occurred on June 13 about 9:45 p.m. on 7th Street, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was declared dead at HCMC about 45 minutes later, the office disclosed.

Officials have this description to go on: Black, age 15 to 30, 6 feet tall, 319 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The sketch was released Tuesday with no new information about the male otherwise disclosed.

Police spokesman Trevor Folke said Wednesday that his department “has been coordinating with the Medical Examiner’s Office. There is no investigation being conducted by MPD at this time.”

These clothes were being worn when a man's body was found last week near Target Field, officials said. (Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office)

The clothes he had with him were a black Puma hoodie, a black exercise-style Athletic Works T-shirt, dark teal-green Puma sweatpants, black, gray and white Adidas socks and predominantly white “Air Huarache” Nike shoes, size 12.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to reveal any details about what led up to the death.

The Minnesota Twins, Target Field’s primary tenant, were playing in Houston that night.

The office is asking for tips about this case to be called in at 612-215-6300. Ask for an investigator “if you think you may know the identification of this individual,” the office said in a statement.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Officials add sketch in effort to determine ID of male found dead near Target Field

card image

The body was found nearly two weeks ago, officials said.

Minneapolis

Officials confirm ID of 11-year-old boy killed in Minneapolis park, say he was shot in head

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Roadwork closing parts of three Twin Cities highways will make for difficult weekend travel

card image