The Lynx were coming off an impressive, nationally-streamed win in New York in the Commissioner's Cup final. They had won nine of their past 10 regular season games, including six straight. Dallas was last in the league, had three key players injured and had lost 11 straight games.

Talk about switching the script.

With former Lynx player Odyssey Sims helping lead the way, with the normally stout Lynx defense looking as porous as it has all season, the visiting Lynx were handed a 94-88 loss by the Wings on Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Hitting threes in droves, the Lynx appeared in control when Alanna Smith hit her career-high fifth three-pointer with 3:21 left in the second. But the Lynx were out-scored 69-44 over the final 33 minutes of the game.

Up a point entering the fourth quarter, the Wings pushed their lead to six on Monique Billings two free throws with 7:01 left.

The Lynx followed with a 7-0 run to take a one-point lead on Dorka Juhász's jumper. Moments later, with 3:47 left, Napheesa Collier hit one of two free throws to forge a tie.

But then it was all Dallas.

Arika Ogunbowale hit a three, then the Lynx turned the ball over and Sims scored for a five-point Wings lead with 3:10 left.

The Lynx never got closer than three again.

Ogunbowale scored 23 points. Sims, signed this week because of Dallas injuries, had 18 points and four assists. Tieaira McCowan had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Collier scored 29 points with 11 rebounds. Bridget Carleton had 17 points, Smith 15.