News & Politics

Walz, Johnson gubernatorial rivalry goes to the dogs — literally

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill banning service dog discrimination while former political opponent Jeff Johnson looked on.

By Janet Moore

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 7:00PM
Gov. Tim Walz laughes as Jeff Johnson mentions the last time him and Gov. Tim Walz spoke was when he conceeded to him in the governors race in 2016 as he speaks at a bill signing expanding support for service dogs in training at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. At left is Rep. Cedrick Frazier. Johnson is now executive director of Can Do Canines. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As Jeff Johnson recalls, the last time he spoke with Gov. Tim Walz it was “through gritted teeth.”

On that November evening in 2018, Johnson called to congratulate Walz, his opponent for the governor’s seat in a race that was sometimes spicy, but largely amicable. A Republican stalwart in state and local politics, Johnson lost to Walz by 10 percentage points and subsequently left public life behind (presumably with an unclenched jaw).

“I like this conversation better,” Johnson deadpanned at the Capitol on Thursday.

A former member of the Minnesota House and Hennepin County board, Johnson on Thursday was flanked by a black Labrador Retriever named Mato (Lakota for Bear). Which was only fitting since he’s now the executive director of Can Do Canines, a New Hope-based organization that provides assistance dogs to people with disabilities.

There, in the ornate Governor’s Reception Room, Johnson watched his former rival sign a bipartisan bill into law that gives service dogs in training the same protections as active service dogs.

“I’m so pleased to be here today,” Johnson said to a phalanx of reporters. “I had assumed that I’d be talking to you all much more often in this room than the way it turned out.”

Replied Walz: “There are days I wish you were.”

Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill expanding support for service dogs in training while surrounded by service dogs, their owners and executive director of Can Do Canines Jeff Johnson, Rep. Cedrick Frazier and Sen. Bonnie Westlin at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The new law ensures service dogs in training are exempt from homeowners association and apartment rules that don’t allow these animals.

It was one of a just handful of bills signed into the law so far this session, which has been cut short by partisan politics. Now, lawmakers are racing to craft a budget by the May 19 deadline to adjourn.

“It is getting late, that is an acknowledgement,” Walz said. “But I think that there’s a commitment to getting this thing done on time.”

He is hopeful so-called “Walleye Diplomacy” at this weekend’s fishing opener on Cross Lake would produce suitable bonhomie between the parties to reach a deal.

In the meantime, the service dog bill “is one of those small things we do in the course in the legislative session that often doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” said Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth, one of the bill’s authors along with Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope.

“This bill actually changes lives,” Westlin said. “This will ensure individuals actively training service dogs will have full and equal access to housing accommodations in Minnesota.”

Several service dogs attended the news conference, causing much angst among high-strung reporters who were advised not to pet them.

Walz, a well-known dog lover, sympathized: “These are working dogs, they’re not pets, they’re super cute, we love them to death. They get the job done.”

Lydia Roseth, a student at Hamline University suffering from multiple chronic illnesses, said she got her service dog Flint in February. “He has changed my life significantly,” she said. “I have been able to take on more academically and socially than I could have ever possibly imagined.

“He has not only changed my life, he has saved my life,” she said.

Johnson has heard iterations of Roseth’s story repeatedly since taking over the job as top human at Can Do Canines in 2020. While housing discrimination against service dogs in training has been relatively rare in his experience, “my guess is there’s a lot of people out there [affected],” he said. “This will help, it will actually make a difference.”

about the writer

about the writer

Janet Moore

Reporter

Transportation reporter Janet Moore covers trains, planes, automobiles, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Moore has been with the Star Tribune for 21 years, previously covering business news, including the retail, medical device and commercial real estate industries. 

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man accused of killing woman in Burnsville was subject of her no-contact order, court records show

card image

The woman was stabbed to death Wednesday in her home.

News & Politics

Walz, Johnson gubernatorial rivalry goes to the dogs — literally

card image

Minneapolis

Motorcyclist killled in collision at heavily traveled intersection near downtown Minneapolis

card image