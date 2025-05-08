Walz, Johnson gubernatorial rivalry goes to the dogs — literally

Gov. Tim Walz laughes as Jeff Johnson mentions the last time him and Gov. Tim Walz spoke was when he conceeded to him in the governors race in 2016 as he speaks at a bill signing expanding support for service dogs in training at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. At left is Rep. Cedrick Frazier. Johnson is now executive director of Can Do Canines. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)