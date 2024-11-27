The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

2. Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0: Sister and brother from the same mother, Earth, poetic folk tunesmiths Annie Humphrey and David Huckfelt are teaming up for the third year in a row to celebrate and promote Native American culture and causes as a counterpart to the old Thanksgiving myth. A former U.S. Marine and proud Anishaabe member from the Leech Lake Reservation, Humphrey is coming off last year’s release of her spiritually explorative album “The Light in My Bones,” which featured an elegant all-star Twin Cities backing unit. Huckfelt is the former co-leader of Iowa Americana group the Pines, who’s coming off tour dates with Cloud Cult and another busy year of benefit and/or activist gigs. They’ve created a new nonprofit arts collective called Fire in the Village, which will also present fashion, visual art and storytelling at this annual holiday soiree. (8 p.m. the Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $18-$23, thehookmpls.com)