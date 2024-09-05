Counterpoint: Edina residents, concerned about tax-increment financing? Why, yes!

Yes — it is a fact that many residents are questioning the current direction the use of TIF is taking. Why, indeed, would we want to provide tax incentives to redevelop what the mayor described “as some of the best real estate in town?” The recent sales tax measure to renovate the aging Braemar Arena suggests Edina has its own share of serious budgetary needs. Instead, we must diligently consider first the budgetary implications and vetting of the merits of the project well before zoning changes are considered or tax incentives are discussed.