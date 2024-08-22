I just stated “if TIF is used,” which takes me back to the action of the HRA on Aug. 15. That action, on a 4-1 vote of the HRA, was not to “advance” TIF funds to the developer but to instead direct staff and our public finance advisers to go to the next step of analysis to determine whether an agreement is possible with the developer on the potential use of TIF in the form of a redevelopment agreement. If an agreement is reached in principle, the City Council and Edina HRA would next need to determine whether or not to establish a new TIF district and whether or not to approve the use of TIF to support the developer’s proposal at the Macy’s Furniture site. This consideration includes another round of public discussion, including input from the school district, county and other taxing agencies.