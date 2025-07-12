Minneapolis rain gardens were built to reduce water pollution. Research shows they’re making it worse.

The unusual construction project in northeast Minneapolis in 2020 was billed by city officials as an environmental win.
Newly built rain gardens in the Hoyer Heights neighborhood would help prevent flooding and filter out pollutants — including phosphorus, one of the main culprits behind the increasingly common toxic algae blooms on city lakes, according to the city.
But a 2021 study conducted by the city and the University of Minnesota, and recently shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune, suggests the new rain gardens are likely making the city’s phosphorus problem worse.
Minneapolis has installed hundreds of rain gardens, tree trenches and other green infrastructure in recent years, aiming to reduce flood risks and clean up stormwater before it reaches the city’s lakes and rivers. On the city’s south side, nearly 200 gardens were built along Grand Avenue in 2022 and more than 100 along Bryant Avenue in 2023.
The city has to add compost to get those gardens started. The test results now raise questions on whether the rain gardens could be solving one issue while exacerbating another.
“We didn’t expect the compost, what’s in the rain garden media mix itself, to actually increase how much phosphorus comes out,” said Andy Erickson, the stormwater research manager at the University of Minnesota’s St. Anthony Falls Laboratory, which is helping the city research potential solutions. “That is the exact opposite of what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to reduce pollutants.”
Despite that problem, Erickson and city officials defend the rain gardens. Monitoring of the Hoyer Heights gardens by Erickson’s team showed they have filtered out other pollutants, including toxic metals such as lead.
“The rain gardens are still highly beneficial, and they’re doing their job,” said Minneapolis spokesperson Haley Foster. “We’re not seeing catastrophic pollution. We’re seeing a chance to make the system work even better.”