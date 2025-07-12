A colony of cormorants is dumping 14,500 pounds of feces in this south metro lake

The murky mocha-colored water in Lake Augusta is as off-putting as the source of its pollution: bird droppings, lots of them.
Every fall, thousands of migrating double-crested cormorants roost in the dead trees ringing the Mendota Heights lake and defecate, dumping roughly 14,500 pounds of phosphorus-rich feces into the water — and creating an intractable environmental problem for their human neighbors.
“It’s like the movie ‘The Birds,’” said neighbor Barbara Kaufmann, jokingly comparing the annual swarm of black-feathered cormorants to the 1963 Hitchcock film.
Kaufmann is one of several Augusta Shores residents focused on cleaning up the lake, which landed on the state’s impaired waters list in 2010. The roughly 700 dead trees that jut from its mucky waters have become a magnet for cormorants that deposit pollutants into a body of water lacking a natural outlet.
But in this man vs. bird fight, it appears the feathered camp might have the advantage.
The lake’s waters have risen 15 feet since 1984, creating a cycle of contamination as trees rapidly die and attract a broadening flock of birds whose feces spawns algae blooms. Conservation groups working with the residents have rejected using sharpshooters to cull the cormorants, a native species protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Experts say the birds will swiftly adapt to loud bangs, strobe lights and other methods to deter them from the area. They worry, also, that messing with the population could prove disastrous should the colony migrate west toward the airport and collide with planes.
And then there are those who want to preserve the unconventional “conservation area” that Lake Augusta has become.