Opinion | Minnesota can lead again on refugees, just as Mondale did

On July 21, 1979, Vice President Walter Mondale stood before the United Nations and issued a challenge to the world. As families fled violence in Vietnam and Cambodia, he urged nations to act: “Let us do something meaningful — something profound — to stem this misery. We face a world problem. Let us fashion a world solution.”
His speech was met with a standing ovation in Geneva and helped spur a global response for refugees, leading directly to the bipartisan Refugee Act of 1980, which offered hope, structure and refuge in the U.S. for people fleeing extreme harm.
Mondale carried with him Minnesota’s deep-rooted values of fairness, dignity and practical compassion. Now, more than four decades later, as the world faces its largest displacement crisis since World War II — with more than 123 million people forced to flee their homes — Minnesota should take note of Mondale’s example.
In my work supporting refugees and asylum-seekers, many of whom are torture survivors rebuilding their lives here in Minnesota, I hear a lot of opinions about immigration. One refrain comes up over and over: “I’m not against immigration, I just think people should come legally.”
It sounds reasonable. But it’s based on a common misunderstanding.
The idea that there’s a clear path for today’s refugees to come here and rebuild their lives in safety — the very system Mondale helped establish — is no longer a reality. What people might be thinking of when they think of “legal immigration” is from long-past U.S. history, when white Europeans sailed on boats to Ellis Island, signed a paper, demonstrated they were of “good moral character” and applied for citizenship. That process no longer exists. The few legal pathways that we did have, like access to asylum and the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program, have been decimated in recent months by the Trump administration. Just this past January, the refugee program was shuttered, leaving 12,000 people — already vetted and approved to come to the U.S. with travel booked, waiting in refugee camps — with no way forward.