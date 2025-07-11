Opinion | Minnesota can lead again on refugees, just as Mondale did

The idea that there’s a clear path for today’s refugees to come here and rebuild their lives in safety — the very system Mondale helped establish — is no longer a reality. What people might be thinking of when they think of “legal immigration” is from long-past U.S. history, when white Europeans sailed on boats to Ellis Island, signed a paper, demonstrated they were of “good moral character” and applied for citizenship. That process no longer exists. The few legal pathways that we did have, like access to asylum and the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program, have been decimated in recent months by the Trump administration. Just this past January, the refugee program was shuttered, leaving 12,000 people — already vetted and approved to come to the U.S. with travel booked, waiting in refugee camps — with no way forward.