Opinion | Minnesota’s leaders are grieving. Let’s give them grace.

For nearly a decade, I worked as a victim advocate with families whose lives had been shattered by homicide. I sat with parents after they learned their child had been killed. I held space for survivors of domestic violence. I wrote Minnesota’s annual domestic violence homicide report, documenting how intimate partner and gun violence steal lives and ripple outward through families, communities and systems. I also witnessed the incredible strength of families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while responding to domestic violence calls. I’ve seen the long, slow arc of grief and the resilience that follows.
Still, nothing prepares you for this.
The murder of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and the attempted murder of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, have left Minnesota in shock. It is a tragedy so brutal, so targeted and so unfathomable that it feels impossible to name, let alone process.
But in the midst of this public grief, there’s something we cannot lose sight of: Our state’s leaders are grieving, too. And they are not just grieving, they are traumatized. They are survivors.
Many experienced harm, fear or deeply personal proximity to this act of violence. Some were close friends and colleagues of Hortman. Some had seen her just days before. Some had worked alongside her for years, passing historic legislation and navigating impossible decisions. And now, they are navigating a loss that is both personal and political, in the harsh, unrelenting light of public service.
As someone who has spent years working in the shadow of violent loss, I know this much: Grief doesn’t follow a schedule. Trauma doesn’t stay quiet just because you’re back in the office. The months and years to come will be full of emotional whiplash for our leaders. There will be moments of clarity and strength, followed by waves of sadness, confusion and exhaustion.