Opinion | Minnesota’s leaders are grieving. Let’s give them grace.

For nearly a decade, I worked as a victim advocate with families whose lives had been shattered by homicide. I sat with parents after they learned their child had been killed. I held space for survivors of domestic violence. I wrote Minnesota’s annual domestic violence homicide report, documenting how intimate partner and gun violence steal lives and ripple outward through families, communities and systems. I also witnessed the incredible strength of families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while responding to domestic violence calls. I’ve seen the long, slow arc of grief and the resilience that follows.