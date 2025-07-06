Olson: Erin Murphy wades through grief with lessons learned from Melissa Hortman

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
With a family trip to Ireland, her first grandchild on the way and the next elections not on the calendar until November 2026, this might have been one of the happier and more relaxed summers for Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy.
Instead, she’s battered by personal and professional grief after the assassination last month of former DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home, along with the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their Champlin home.
“The loss, it’s not real yet,” Murphy said recently in a pensive, sad interview in her Senate office. “It’s not real.”
Murphy and Hortman were friends and close colleagues for more than two decades. Murphy was elected to the House in 2006, two years after Hortman won a House seat. Hortman held the House speaker’s gavel when Murphy won election to the Senate in 2020.
For the past two sessions, as the two led their respective caucuses, Hortman and Murphy were aligned, together at news conferences, arriving and departing as a duo from closed-door talks with Gov. Tim Walz and Republicans.
Murphy spoke reverentially of her late colleague’s skill, tenacity and optimism. “We are going to get that budget balanced,” Murphy said, recalling Hortman’s encouragement. “She was such a partner, such a teacher.”