Opinion | Is it fair that immigrant children are often asked to bear so much weight?

In 1969, Gen. Mohamed Siad Barre seized power in Somalia. By 1991, his government collapsed under the pressure of civil resistance. The country fell into chaos, and Somalia — once home to one of the most heavily armored militaries in sub-Saharan Africa — fractured into insurgent groups and clan rivalries that still persist today, even in diaspora communities across the world.
The conflict has been referenced in shows like “Succession,” “South Park” and “NCIS.” But behind the punchlines are families like mine, forever shaped by what the world has learned to ignore.
My mom was 9 when her mother left her in the care of a neighbor. Back home, that wasn’t unusual. Community was everything. You ate with uncles who weren’t really uncles, played with cousins who weren’t really cousins, and stayed with the old woman who kept her door open to everyone on the block.
The civil war started not long after. My mother remembers the sound of bullets ricocheting off the villa walls. Screams echoing through the alleys. Her own footsteps searching for safety and for the mother who had left. She survived — but survival came with responsibility.
Even after she escaped to Saudi Arabia and later the U.S., she was still caring for the family that remained behind. As a child, I watched her buy phone cards to call Uganda. She’d yell into the receiver, as if her voice might carry better across borders. She’d pass me the phone and I’d wave her off, my Somali broken. But I saw the pressure. Her father was gone, so it was up to her and my stepfather to provide for a family they hadn’t seen in decades.
That responsibility didn’t end with them. It extended to me. In 2015, my family relocated from the U.S. to Somaliland. My mother’s decision. According to her, moving would allow her to see her mother again and give us the chance to experience our culture at its most authentic. I had one year left of high school. I was in the international baccalaureate program, had a 3.7 GPA, and was preparing to start the pre-med pathway at a university in Washington, D.C. I had folders filled with awards, certificates, even my first paycheck. I saved everything to remember how hard I’d worked. All of it vanished with one plane ticket.