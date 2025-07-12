Opinion | Is it fair that immigrant children are often asked to bear so much weight?

That responsibility didn’t end with them. It extended to me. In 2015, my family relocated from the U.S. to Somaliland. My mother’s decision. According to her, moving would allow her to see her mother again and give us the chance to experience our culture at its most authentic. I had one year left of high school. I was in the international baccalaureate program, had a 3.7 GPA, and was preparing to start the pre-med pathway at a university in Washington, D.C. I had folders filled with awards, certificates, even my first paycheck. I saved everything to remember how hard I’d worked. All of it vanished with one plane ticket.