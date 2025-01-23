Consider this vision for I-94 that could satisfy an array of needs

But I-94 should still be there; it just needs to be a complete, uninterrupted link from Marion Street to Hwy. 280, without any exit or entrance ramps, and it should be in the existing trench and covered — a tunnel. There should be one set of entrance/exit ramps at 280 and another near downtown St. Paul at Marion. Anyone with a destination between these two points would get on or off at either of the two ends of the tunnel and then drive on a “distributor” — built on top of the Interstate — from 280 to Marion. They could exit or enter the distributor at Dale, Lexington, Snelling and Cretin and get on or off I-94 at Marion or Hwy. 280 — no change in vehicle mileage, just a lot safer and a new world for the adjoining neighborhoods.