Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Consider this vision for I-94 that could satisfy an array of needs
A distributor (much like a parkway) on top of a freeway tunnel in a trench that’s already there.
By James A. Schoettler
•••
The recent announcement by the Minnesota Department of Transportation that Interstate 94 should not become a parkway between Minneapolis and St. Paul (“MnDOT: Keep I-94 a freeway, scrap parkway,” Dec. 21) did not go far enough. Indeed, I-94 should not become a parkway, but neither should it be what it is.
Currently, I-94 is the highway version of an open sewer. It is dangerous, ugly, noisy and pollutes the whole corridor. It has too many on- and off-ramps that entice St. Paul drivers to hop on and off for a joy ride of a mile or two, entangling with vehicles that do have a legitimate reason for being there and making it dangerous for everyone as they weave in and out. The highway’s withering impact on adjoining neighborhoods is well-known.
But I-94 should still be there; it just needs to be a complete, uninterrupted link from Marion Street to Hwy. 280, without any exit or entrance ramps, and it should be in the existing trench and covered — a tunnel. There should be one set of entrance/exit ramps at 280 and another near downtown St. Paul at Marion. Anyone with a destination between these two points would get on or off at either of the two ends of the tunnel and then drive on a “distributor” — built on top of the Interstate — from 280 to Marion. They could exit or enter the distributor at Dale, Lexington, Snelling and Cretin and get on or off I-94 at Marion or Hwy. 280 — no change in vehicle mileage, just a lot safer and a new world for the adjoining neighborhoods.
Four major interchanges would be eliminated, but their functionality would be preserved at the distributor level; and at each of these crossings with the distributor there would be only one set of signals, instead of two today. Western, Hamline, Prior and Cleveland could intersect with the distributor like the other north-south arterials or could bridge over the distributor. If one or more bridges are used, they might be creatively widened for linear park connections between the north and south neighborhoods, including north-south pedestrian and bicycle paths off the street.
At Fairview, the railroad right of way presents a remarkable opportunity to link with Ayd Mill Road, enabling a much-needed direct connection from I-94 to I-35E and eliminating daily congestion at Selby and Snelling Avenues.
With three lanes in each direction, the tunnel will be no more than 100 feet wide. With a divider in the middle, and with the tunnel positioned along the north property line, this would free up a strip at least 200 feet wide and more than four miles long on the south side. Approximately 50 feet should be made available, east-west in a parallel trench, for (1) a pedestrian trail, (2) a bicycle trail and (3) the right of way for a future high-speed transit connection from downtown to downtown.
The remaining 150 feet, after subtracting space for north-south arterials, would be available for high-density residential development totaling more than 70 acres. Unlike today, this will be a pleasant place to live.
What about cost? Consider that the trench for the tunnel is already there; this saves an enormous amount of money. Then, just three freeway lanes in each direction, instead of four or more. Eighteen entrance and exit ramps are no longer needed. No frontage roads to build and maintain.
Concrete pavement that is protected from the elements in a tunnel can last more than twice as long as exposed. No plowing, sanding, salting or mowing on 4.5 miles of interstate and ramps for 60 or more years. Reduction in collisions — since there is practically no traffic weaving — will save lives. And, finally, the open sewer is gone.
The distributor, at 35 mph, begins to look a lot more like the parkway desired by many of us for the corridor. And for MnDOT, these 4.5 miles of I-94 remain exactly where the agency wants them. You can have your parkway and freeway, too.
James A. Schoettler, of St. Paul, is a founding member of Citizen Advocates for Regional Transit (CART).
about the writer
James A. Schoettler
MnDOT’s climate defeatism: Why won’t they let us consider living more sustainably?
The case for a different kind of road where I-94 runs now.