Counterpoint: What ‘No Kings’ is about beyond academic arguments

While the president’s power is limited by the Constitution, Trump has challenged it as often as possible; while the president’s power is also subject to the people through elections, the people seem to have forgotten his first term and weren’t listening to what was beneath the hyperbolic promises made in his run for re-election. And while the president’s power is limited and accountable to Congress through impeachment, Congress as a whole has been absent — partisan pushes to impeachment don’t work and the articles of impeachment need to be grounded in what matters: a president acting like a king.