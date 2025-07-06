Counterpoint: What ‘No Kings’ is about beyond academic arguments

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In a June 29 commentary — “ ‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had?” — John C. “Chuck” Chalberg is tilting at windmills.
The flaws in the piece are many; the two major ones are a failure of understanding what the recent “No Kings” protests throughout the country were about and trying to build an argument on the energy of presidents, invoking Hamilton’s Federalist Papers.
To compare the “energetic” presidencies of tier one Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, or even tier two Presidents Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson, is to tilt history and Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Paper No. 70 beyond anything acceptable or reasonable. While we won’t know Donald Trump’s place in the presidential lineup of greats for many years (currently he sees himself as No. 2), based on his first term and nearly six months of a second term, I imagine he’ll end up in the dustbin of history, unless he’s impeached before his current term ends. But that’s another essay, so back to “kingly presidents.”
Chalberg argues that Trump’s actions align him with the “energetic” actions of both tier one and two presidents; he also argues that Trump’s actions are precisely what Hamilton had in mind in writing Federalist No. 70. I’m no historian, but I’d like to think I know my history, so I returned to Hamilton’s papers, particularly No. 70.
Like Trump and too many of the GOP (DFLers, too; all of us, actually), Chalberg tilts, obfuscates, buries, ignores, changes facts and history to suit his political perspective.
Yes, the Federalist Papers, particularly No. 70, advocate for an “energetic” executive branch. Hamilton argues that “energy in the executive is the leading character in the definition of good government.” He believed that a strong, decisive executive was essential for protecting the country from foreign attacks, the steady administering of laws, and protecting property and liberty. That’s the sweeping statement, but there’s more.