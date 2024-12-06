Sunday supper: Chicken and Pastry

We first ate chicken and pastry — a hearty Southern take on chicken soup featuring tender shreds of chicken and chewy strips of pastry in an ultrasavory stock — at Red’s Little School House in Grady, Ala., in 2016, back when it was owned by Debbie Deese. The food there is pure Southern comfort, as is the reincarnated schoolhouse, a relic that functioned as a one-room school from 1910 to 1960, only to be reborn as a restaurant in 1985. While Deese has retired, the restaurant continues to serve comforting classics such as chicken and pastry.