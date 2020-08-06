EDMONTON, Alberta – Win or go home.

That's what's facing the Wild after it was shut out 3-0 by the Canucks on Thursday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Wild trails 2-1 in the best-of-five qualifying-round series, with Game 4 on Friday at 9:45 p.m.

Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom was at his best, stopping all 26 shots the Wild sent his way, as the Wild's offense struggled to penetrate him and the Canucks defense.

After a scoreless first period that was back-and-forth, Vancouver finally opened the scoring 13 minutes, 49 seconds into the second on the power play when Brock Boeser slid a rebound in on his backhand as he was falling to the ice.

The Canucks tacked on a second just 2:18 into the third when Antoine Roussel pounced on a puck that skirted by defenseman Brad Hunt to skate in on a breakaway that he finished with his backhand.

Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal in the final minutes to settle the issue.

Goalie Alex Stalock recorded 26 saves for the Wild, who played the latter part of the third period without veteran defenseman Ryan Suter because of an apparent injury.

The Wild went 0-for-7 on the power play, continuing its special-teams issues from its 4-3 loss in Game 2. The parade to the penalty box also returned, with the Canucks going 2-for-7 on their power play chances.