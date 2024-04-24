The Wild are almost at gridlock, with most of their lineup under contract. But that doesn't mean management won't look to make changes, especially after the Wild didn't make the playoffs. Star Tribune NHL beat writer Sarah McLellan analyzes the team's roster and forecasts what's ahead for each player:

ADAM BECKMAN

Left/right wing (age 22)

Beckman had a chance to make an impression on team brass during a late-season promotion from the minors but chipped in only two assists.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2024-25 outlook: Re-signing Beckman would give Iowa back its top goal getter.

ZACH BOGOSIAN

Defense (age 33)

The physical, shutdown defender arrived as-advertised after an in-season trade from Tampa Bay.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2024-25 outlook: Bogosian's skill set fits the third pairing when the Wild are healthy.

MATT BOLDY

Right wing (age 23)

John Hynes taking over as coach coincided with Boldy's turnaround: Boldy finished with 29 goals after suffering a shoulder injury early and capitalizing just once in his first 12 games.

Contract: Signed through 2029-30.

2024-25 outlook: Consistency is key for Boldy to be a year-in, year-out 30-goal scorer.

JONAS BRODIN

Defense (age 30)

Injury limited Brodin's workload but not his impact as one of the Wild's top defensemen.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2024-25 outlook: Brodin staying on the ice is vital to the Wild blue line playing up to its potential.

DECLAN CHISHOLM

Defense (age 24)

A midseason waiver pickup from Winnipeg who settled into regular duty with the Wild that included running the point on the power play.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2024-25 outlook: The offensive instincts Chisholm showcased as a rookie were intriguing, and more reps in his own end should improve his defensive game.

JOEL ERIKSSON EK

Center (age 27)

Set a career high in points for a fifth straight season and posted 30 goals for the first time as the Wild's No.1 center.

Contract: Signed through 2028-29.

2024-25 outlook: Combining this level of production with how stingy he was a few seasons ago will make Eriksson Ek a Selke Trophy candidate as the NHL's best defensive forward.

BROCK FABER

Defense (age 21)

In his first full season with the Wild, Faber was the team's best defenseman; he skated the most minutes, handled challenging assignments and ignited offense.

Contract: Entry level.

2024-25 outlook: If the Wild don't sign Faber to an extension this summer, the price tag for a new deal will only go up should the former Gopher avoid a sophomore slump.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Goalie (age 39)

Aside from being just the fourth goaltender to appear in 1,000 games, Fleury passed Patrick Roy for the second-most wins in league history.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2024-25 outlook: This will be the future Hall of Famer's final season before he retires.

MARCUS FOLIGNO

Left wing (age 32)

Was sidelined by a groin injury in the second half after securing a four-year extension during training camp.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2024-25 outlook: On the mend from season-ending surgery, Foligno is confident he can resurrect his rugged style.

FREDERICK GAUDREAU

Center/right wing (age 30)

After being one of the Wild's most versatile forwards over the past few years, Gaudreau had his worst showing since joining the team, going from 19 goals to five.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28

2024-25 outlook: Gaudreau needs a bounce-back season to re-establish his role in the lineup.

ALEX GOLIGOSKI

Defense (age 38)

The Grand Rapids native and former Gopher was a healthy scratch for almost two months before suiting up late in the season.

Contract: Free agent.

2024-25 outlook: Retirement is a possibility.

FILIP GUSTAVSSON

Goalie (age 25)

Went from being statistically the second-best goalie in the NHL to playing below the league average after receiving a long-term contract last summer.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2024-25 outlook: A dip like this makes Gustavsson's future uncertain since the Wild could explore a trade if they feel prospect Jesper Wallstedt is ready to team up with Fleury.

RYAN HARTMAN

Center (age 29)

Despite a couple lengthy droughts and two suspensions, Hartman eclipsed 20 goals.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2024-25 outlook: Although few Wild players had more goals than Hartman, he has an opportunity to be a bigger factor — especially after getting a new contract in camp.

DAEMON HUNT

Defense (age 21)

Made his NHL debut while the Wild defense was missing veterans early in the season due to injuries.

Contract: Entry level.

2024-25 outlook: With so many defensemen signed, another season as a call-up option is likely for Hunt.

MARCUS JOHANSSON

Left wing (33)

His chemistry with Boldy and Eriksson Ek fizzled, and Johansson barely exceeded 10 goals even though he sat out only four games.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2024-25 outlook: Better playmaking and execution from Johansson will bolster the Wild's depth.

KIRILL KAPRIZOV

Left wing (age 26)

Overcame injury to end up one goal shy of tying his career high at 47.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2024-25 outlook: How the season goes for the Wild could influence Kaprizov's decision to sign an extension when he's eligible next summer.

JUJHAR KHAIRA

Left wing (age 29)

Spent the season in Iowa except for one game with the Wild.

Contract: Free agent.

2024-25 outlook: Khaira exiting wouldn't be a surprise since the Wild recalled him from the American Hockey League only once.

MARAT KHUSNUTDINOV

Center (age 21)

The more minutes he logged, the more of a difference the longtime prospect made after leaving the KHL in Russia to start his NHL career.

Contract: Entry level.

2024-25 outlook: With the experience he gained, Khusnutdinov can make a seamless return and become more of a two-way presence for the Wild.

VINNI LETTIERI

Right wing (age 29)

Started in Iowa but ended up as a fourth liner because of injuries to other players.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2024-25 outlook: Could be back in the minors if the Wild upgrade their forward group, which is a priority.

JAKE LUCCHINI

Center (age 28)

Like Lettieri, Lucchini went from being a minor-leaguer to NHLer because the Wild weren't at full strength.

Contract: Free agent.

2024-25 outlook: Another two-way deal would keep Lucchini around as a reserve.

DAKOTA MERMIS

Defense (age 30)

Also moved up the depth chart because the Wild were hurt.

Contract: Free agent.

2024-25 outlook: With how serviceable Mermis was, he could find a new home in free agency; otherwise, he'd probably remain an injury replacement if he re-upped with the Wild.

JON MERRILL

Defense (age 32)

When he wasn't a healthy scratch, Merrill was on the third pairing.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2024-25 outlook: Might be the odd man out when the Wild have all defensemen available.

JAKE MIDDLETON

Defense (age 28)

Worked with Faber most of the time and had his best offensive season to date.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2024-25 outlook: Reuniting with Jared Spurgeon could be just the boost Middleton needs in a contract year.

LIAM OHGREN

Left wing (age 20)

The 2022 first-round pick followed up a strong season in Sweden by making an impressive transition to the Wild.

Contract: Entry level.

2024-25 outlook: Has the talent to jolt the Wild offense based on what he previewed so far.

ADAM RASKA

Right wing (age 22)

Acquired in the Calen Addison trade with San Jose, Raska filled in when the Wild were thin at forward.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2024-25 outlook: An addition for Iowa should the Wild bring him back.

MARCO ROSSI

Center (age 22)

Rossi finally stuck with the Wild and had a successful rookie campaign, recording 21 goals.

Contract: Entry level.

2024-25 outlook: Proving last season wasn't a fluke is his challenge.

MASON SHAW

Left wing (age 25)

Rejoined the Wild after healing a fourth ACL injury.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2024-25 outlook: What's next for Shaw is unclear: He could be on the bubble if the Wild re-sign him.

JARED SPURGEON

Defense (age 34)

A preseason shoulder injury delayed Spurgeon's debut before hip and back issues ended his season after only 16 games.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2024-25 outlook: Spurgeon expects to be ready for training camp after multiple surgeries.

SAMMY WALKER

Right wing (age 24)

The Wild were shorthanded for most of the season, but they rarely elevated Walker from the minors.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2024-25 outlook: Iowa would get to keep its leading scorer if the Wild give Walker a new contract.

JESPER WALLSTEDT

Goalie (age 21)

Rebounded from a rocky NHL debut by winning his next two starts during a late-season stint with the Wild.

Contract: Entry level.

2024-25 outlook: Should get even more NHL games, but whether that's as part of a tandem with Fleury or as the Wild's third goalie is to be determined.

MATS ZUCCARELLO

Right wing (age 36)

Led the Wild in assists (51) after agreeing to a two-year extension but was split up from Kaprizov and tallied less than 20 goals for the first time in three seasons.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2024-25 outlook: While he didn't contribute as much offense as when he was linemates with Kaprizov, Zuccarello still has the playmaking ability to be a catalyst.