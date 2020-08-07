GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: The goalie was perfect, making 27 saves to shut out the Wild.
2. Quinn Hughes, Canucks: The defenseman assisted on all three of Vancouver’s goals.
3. Elias Pettersson, Canucks: The center set up the game-winning goal and scored his first in the series.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
22 Blocked shots for the Canucks.
23 Shots by the Wild that missed the net.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Stewart, Storm, overcome Carter's career-high 35 points
Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the Seattle Storm made all 10 of their free throws at the end to fend of the Atlanta Dream and Chennedy Carter 93-92 on Thursday night.
Golf
Jason Day leads PGA as Koepka continues to be a major force
Jason Day took his first step toward a return to the spotlight in the majors Thursday at the PGA Championship.
Outdoors
Minnesota gems such as Voyageurs National Park stand to gain from landmark outdoors act
Great American Outdoors Act will pay for backlog of upgrades in parks, rivers.
Outdoors
Writer Grace Lee Nute combined an appetite for research and a keen eye for canoe country
Grace Lee Nute combined an appetite for research and a keen eye for nature. That made her special.
Outdoors
White pelicans like their summer home in Minnesota
August means American white pelicans, which show up on Minnesota lakes and ponds looking for new fishing spots.