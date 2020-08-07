GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: The goalie was perfect, making 27 saves to shut out the Wild.

2. Quinn Hughes, Canucks: The defenseman assisted on all three of Vancouver’s goals.

3. Elias Pettersson, Canucks: The center set up the game-winning goal and scored his first in the series.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.

22 Blocked shots for the Canucks.

23 Shots by the Wild that missed the net.

SARAH MCLELLAN