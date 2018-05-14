Most live sports are on hold right now, so sports networks are filling schedules with news, talk and replays.
Here are some links to see what's on:
Schedule for the ESPN networks.
FOX Sports, including the Big Ten Network
Twins
Major League Baseball offers guide for player safety in hopes of restarting season
Major League Baseball's detailed plans to address player safety during what it hopes will be a captivating, if shortened, 2020 season, leaked to several national media outlets.
Nation
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's "The NFL Today" and served as the first lady of Kentucky,…
Vikings
Michael McCaskey, who succeeded Halas as Bears' leader, dies
Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76.
Sports
Preakness rescheduled for Oct 3, one month after Derby
The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, an announcement delivered Saturday less than hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race
Outdoors
Anderson: Veteran guide Roach ready to safely go back to work on Mille Lacs
Like other Minnesota fishing guides, Tony Roach's business had been sidelined by a directive issued by Gov. Tim Walz. The governor's order has since been changed.