Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' seven draft selections, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy. How will the Vikings proceed with McCarthy and Sam Darnold? They also discuss one position that was not addressed, the new kicker, defensive reinforcements, and some great personal stories from incoming rookies.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts|
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Denny Hamlin says 'worse drivers' than him have won a NASCAR championship. Who does he mean?
Denny Hamlin took his cut — he gripped the checkered flag like a Louisville Slugger and took a swing moments after he delivered on his called shot at Dover — and then lobbed a high, hard one at some of the NASCAR greats before him.
Sports
Horses show off in Versailles, keeping alive royal tradition at soon-to-be Olympic equestrian venue
The historic Versailles Palace Gardens will soon host the Paris Olympics equestrian sports.
Business
Video reviews have changed the face of European soccer. One country is holding out
As the Swedish league got underway this spring, yellow-and-black-clad supporters of Stockholm club AIK held up an enormous banner containing a long, vivid story about the dark forces of modern soccer conquering the world.
Sports
The Suns built a superteam with Durant, Booker and Beal. It produced zero playoff wins
The Phoenix Suns thought they had built a formidable superteam during the offseason by adding three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to form a star-studded trio with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Sports
WNBA franchises look to build and strengthen chemistry during camp in their hunt for championships
The New York Liberty know how tough it is to put together a talented roster, have players jell in their first year together and win a title.