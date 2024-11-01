Can Americans discuss political disagreements respectfully? Yes, says this Minnesota pastor.

The Rev. Jerad Morey says we can have conversations on divisive topics without rancor. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Are political differences ever worth discussing, or should we avoid the topic altogether?

People want to talk about it. But it is a more difficult topic than the weather.

If you’re wondering whether to continue a casual conversation that’s getting political, the main question is: “What do I want to happen?” If you hope to turn the other person into someone more like you, then maybe don’t. You’ll both end up disappointed.

How can I talk about politics with someone important to me?

A: Instead of trying to change them, be curious about who they are. Love them more by understanding them better. “I’m surprised to hear you say that. Can you tell me more about why you feel that way?” “It sounds like this value is a big concern for you. What have you experienced that makes it so important?” Everyone is an expert on their own story, so ask about that.

Listen for the emotions the other person feels and try to affirm them. Maybe you don’t agree with their facts. But if you did believe those facts were true, would you feel as they do? Start there. Try to empathize.

When it’s your time to talk, don’t start by challenging their views. Instead, share your own story. Focus on your life experience, not what you heard happened to someone else or a talking point you saw on the news. Use “I” statements.

If someone makes a claim that I believe is misinformation, should I point to evidence contradicting it?