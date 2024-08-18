Can AI truly replicate the screams of a man on fire? Video game performers want their work protected

Some actors argue that AI could strip less-experienced actors of the chance to land smaller background roles, such as non-player characters, where they typically cut their teeth before landing larger jobs. The unchecked use of AI, performers say, could also lead to ethical issues if their voices or likenesses are used to create content that they do not morally agree with. That type of ethical dilemma has recently surfaced with game ''mods,'' in which fans alter and create new game content. Last year, voice actors spoke out against such mods in the role-playing game ''Skyrim,'' which used AI to generate actors' performances and cloned their voices for pornographic content.