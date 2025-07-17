Asian shares are mostly higher after Trump says he discussed firing Fed Chair Powell

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday while U.S. futures slipped after President Donald Trump rocked Wall Street by saying he had ''talked about the concept of firing'' the head of the Federal Reserve, but was unlikely to do so.
Removing Fed Chair Jerome Powell might help Wall Street get the lower interest rates investors love but would also risk a weakened Fed unable to make the unpopular moves needed to keep inflation under control.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 39,901.19 after the government reported a trade deficit for the first half of the year as Japan's exports to the United States took a hit from Trump's tariffs.
Chinese markets also gained. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher to 24,549.87, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,516.31.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.9% to 8,639.00.
In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.2% to 3,192.29.
India's Sensex lost 0.1% while the SET in Bangkok jumped 2.9% on strong gains for market heavyweights like Airports of Thailand and Delta Electronics.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 6,263.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 44,254.78, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3% to 20,730.49 in a fresh record high.