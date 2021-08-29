For two games, the Twins were able to keep the first-place Brewers' bats mostly quiet — and keep the thousands of Brewers fans who invaded Target Field mostly quiet.

That wasn't the case for the series finale Sunday as the Brewers prevented a sweep with a 6-2 victory on a sunny day in downtown Minneapolis.

Luis Urias put Milwaukee on the board in the second inning with a solo home run to left off Griffin Jax. Jax got the first two hitters out in the third before Christian Yellich beat Brent Rooker with a double to left, Omar Narvaez walked before Rowdy Tellez, a fan favorite among the Brewers faithful, parked one 454 away in the upper deck in right center for a 4-0 Milwaukee lead.

The Brewers added two more when Kolten Wong, who shook off two strikeouts in his first two at bats, doubled to left to score Jace Peterson and Pablo Reyes.

Miguel Sano continued his solid hitting of late for the Twins with a two-run homer in the fourth, but that would be the Twins only serious threat on a quiet day at the plate offensively.

Jax lasted five innings and allowed six runs, falling to 3-3 on the season.

The Twins now head to Detroit for a make-up game Monday against the Tigers before coming back to Target Field for two games against the Chicago Cubs.