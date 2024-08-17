Brendan Rodgers, Charlie Blackmon homer to help Rockies beat Padres 7-3

Ha-Seong Kim and Xander Bogaerts homered for the Padres. Jackson Merrill had a pair of hits, including a one-out triple in the sixth, but the Rockies stranded him by turning the third of their four double plays in the game. ''With an off day (Thursday), you know you wanted to come out swinging," Rodgers said. ''Everyone had a good rest. It was good to get up early on a team like that, that's hot. It felt good to get those four in the first and we chipped away for a few more and held on to that lead.''