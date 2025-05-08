Rantanen has second straight hat trick as Stars beat Jets 3-2 in series opener

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mikko Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Jake Oettinger stopped 30 shots for Dallas, which is facing Winnipeg in the postseason for the first time.
Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who snapped a four-game home win streak at Canada Life Centre. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.
Scheifele returned to action after sustaining an upper-body injury in Game 5 of Winnipeg's opening-round series against St. Louis.
The Stars welcomed back forward Jason Robertson, who injured his knee in the team's final game of the regular season and missed Dallas' first-round matchup with Colorado.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday in Winnipeg.
The Jets earned home-ice advantage through the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a league-best 116 points. Dallas was second in the Central Division and third in the Western Conference with 106 points.
Winnipeg won three of four games against the Stars during the regular season, including a 4-0 shutout on April 10 when the clubs were vying for top spot in the division.