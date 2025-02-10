Brehm: It’s the Democrats’ message that is the problem

You’d think the outcome of the last election and these rough numbers would have Democrats in a reflective rebuilding mode. But that seems not to be so. The consensus among party leaders appears to be that, despite an over billion-dollar spending advantage, their core problem is one of “messaging.” As Gov. Tim Walz, whose performance on the national ticket has been bipartisanly panned, said in his vapid postmortem, “I think we’re communicating the right way, but are we communicating in the right spaces?” Huh? If I were a Democrat, that kind of cowardly word salad from the guy who lost an election to one of the most vulnerable presidential candidates in American political history would make my blood boil.