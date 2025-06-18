Denker: Melissa Hortman’s legacy? Democracy is worth fighting for.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
While I write this column, I see Melissa Hortman’s face looking down at me. Literally. She always is, every time I sit down to write.
I have a photo from 2019 taken at the Minnesota House, where I’d been invited to share an opening invocation. At that time, I was just 34 years old and had been ordained for only five years. Hortman had just recently been elected as speaker.
When I walked into the State Capitol that day, I knew I was slightly out of place. I knew I didn’t look like the typical Lutheran pastor, even in a denomination that had been ordaining women since 1970.
The same year I spoke before the House, I’d entered into several other rooms where my role as a female pastor had been met with disdain and derision. I’d spent almost all of 2018 researching the 2016 election and the role of conservative Christian voters in Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party. When I wrote about Christian nationalism or spoke about it on TV or the radio, I always received threatening notes, mostly via email but sometimes handwritten, and in the mail. They always mentioned that they hated me most because I was a woman and I dared to call myself a pastor. Often, they mentioned abortion, and they commented negatively on my appearance. I once made a doctor appointment after receiving several hateful comments about my neck, convincing me that maybe I had a thyroid problem. The doctor said my neck was fine; my anxiety, not so much.
So even though I may have appeared confident walking into the House on that day in 2019, in truth I carried with me the deep knowledge that many people there might think I had no right to be there, in that hallowed space, and certainly not speaking as a pastor.
As I know is the case for all women, we carry with us at all times the warning of the potential threat for violence. Our guard is never completely down, especially in traditionally male-dominated spaces.