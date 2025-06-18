Denker: Melissa Hortman’s legacy? Democracy is worth fighting for.

The same year I spoke before the House, I’d entered into several other rooms where my role as a female pastor had been met with disdain and derision. I’d spent almost all of 2018 researching the 2016 election and the role of conservative Christian voters in Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party. When I wrote about Christian nationalism or spoke about it on TV or the radio, I always received threatening notes, mostly via email but sometimes handwritten, and in the mail. They always mentioned that they hated me most because I was a woman and I dared to call myself a pastor. Often, they mentioned abortion, and they commented negatively on my appearance. I once made a doctor appointment after receiving several hateful comments about my neck, convincing me that maybe I had a thyroid problem. The doctor said my neck was fine; my anxiety, not so much.