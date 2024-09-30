Blue Cross of Minnesota snagged in multimillion-dollar Nigerian fraud scheme

With the spoofed email accounts for executives, defendants allegedly carried out a “phishing” scheme in which they sent emails to Fairview employees to access an internet link and provide information such as names and passwords. With this information, Babatunde and Ahmed obtained access to Fairview’s Optum Pay account for collecting payments from health insurers, according to the indictment, and changed banking information on vendor accounts to direct funds that were meant for Fairview into unauthorized bank accounts.